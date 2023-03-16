Rain and snow continues across New Mexico as a late winter storm is moving through the state. Snow will move into central New Mexico tonight.

Scattered rain showers and heavy snow continues for parts of New Mexico tonight. Snow is impacting roadways across northern New Mexico, down to the East Mountains. A cold front will bring a strong east canyon wind into the metro overnight, with gusts up to 50 mph. At the state time, snow will also spread into central New Mexico. However, the east canyon wind will limit the chance for snow around Albuquerque though. Expect to see some wet roadways heading out the door in the Albuquerque metro, but little in terms of snowfall accumulation.

East canyon winds die down by Friday afternoon as scattered rain and snow will continue across parts of New Mexico. Temperatures will be much colder Friday afternoon across the state as well. This active, wet weather pattern continues for the next several days with widespread chances for rain and mostly mountain snow all the way into the end of next week.