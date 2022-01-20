Snow chances and cold temperatures return to start the weekend

Another storm system will bring snow to parts of New Mexico Friday night through this weekend. Colder air will also return as a backdoor cold front moves in from the east.

Temperatures stayed cool today, especially in eastern New Mexico where highs struggled to climb above freezing in many areas. As skies clear tonight, it will be a very cold night. However, a westerly wind returns Friday warming temperatures quickly again in the eastern half of the state while highs in western New Mexico climb back closer to average for the end of January. Our next storm system begins to move into southern Colorado and far northern New Mexico Friday afternoon with very light rain and mountain snow chances.

By Friday night, a backdoor cold front will move into northeastern New Mexico, increasing the snow coverage and intensity around the Raton Pass and the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Light snow will also spread across parts of northern and western New Mexico Friday night into early Saturday morning. A strong canyon wind will develop in Albuquerque after midnight on Saturday as the cold air pushes into the Rio Grande Valley. This wind will limit the metros chance to see any snow as the Albuquerque snow hole develops. A few flurries will be possible in Albuquerque though early Saturday morning.

Snow wraps up by Saturday afternoon as colder air sets in for Saturday. By Saturday night, a mix of rain and snow will develop across southwestern New Mexico as the upper level low moves into that part of the state. Light snow will be possible across southern New Mexico early Sunday morning before switching over to light rain later in the day.

We dry out and warm up again by Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead through Monday. Another storm system is possible next Tuesday that will bring chances for light rain and snow back to parts of New Mexico.