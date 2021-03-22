Snow and thunderstorms expected in parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain are moving through the northern mountains and the east side of New Mexico Monday. The rain and snow will continue throughout the day, and snow will stick in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for those areas. Two to six inches of snow is expected, with six to 10 inches above 7,500 feet, especially near the Colorado state line.

Southern New Mexico will be dry, but the wind will be whipping today. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect throughout the day. Winds will gust up to around 50 mph in our far southern counties, and gusts could make it to 70 mph in Eddy and southern Lea counties.

Another winter storm will move in Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing rain and heavier snow to New Mexico.