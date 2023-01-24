NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in eastern New Mexico this morning, and roads are snowy and slick from overnight snow in parts of the I-25 corridor, east mountains and east plains.

School is cancelled for east mountain schools. The snow will end from west to east by the early afternoon. More snow showers will develop in the northern and central mountains this evening through the overnight, accumulating a dusting to a couple of inches. Isolated snow showers will remain possible in the east plains through Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will be a chilly and breezy day across the state, but winds will be much lighter than Monday.