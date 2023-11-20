After a series of storm systems brought rain and snow to parts of New Mexico this weekend, they are wrapping up tonight. Parts of the state will see rain and snow return again starting Friday.

It has been an eventful weekend of weather for parts of New Mexico with many areas in the state picking up measurable rainfall and snowfall. The last round of rain and snow is moving south across northern and central New Mexico Monday afternoon. All of this moisture will taper off by around 10 PM. However, winds could still cause areas of blowing snow around the Raton Pass through early Tuesday morning.

Winds will be lighter in eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon with cool temperatures sticking around the state. Drier weather will return with more sunshine statewide. Quieter weather will continue to stick around through Wednesday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Clouds will be on the increase on Thanksgiving Day ahead of our next storm system.

Our next storm system will arrive Friday into southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. At the same time, a backdoor cold front will move into the state Friday through Saturday morning. The two will combine to bring snow to the northern half of the state Friday with lower elevation rain. However, with colder temperatures Friday night, snow levels will drop to valley floors by Saturday morning. That means the Albuquerque Metro will even have a chance for light snow Saturday morning before switching back over to rain chances by the afternoon.

Drier weather will return again by Sunday, but temperatures will stay chilly into early next week as forecast models continue to keep us on this pattern of active weather.