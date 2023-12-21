Sunnier weather returned Thursday, but another storm is on the way starting Friday afternoon. Widespread rain and snow will move into New Mexico through Saturday night.

Areas of dense fog developed to start the day Thursday across parts of New Mexico. This fog mostly lifted by early this afternoon. The sunshine and drier weather today brought high temperatures a couple to over 15° warmer compared to Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, but some areas of fog may develop again in southern parts of the state.

Most of Friday will be another quiet and sunny to mostly sunny day. Clouds will begin streaming into western parts of the state Friday morning, but it won’t be until late Friday afternoon that scattered showers will start moving into western New Mexico. Rain and mountain snow will make its way into the Rio Grande Valley by late Friday evening and early Friday night. Rain and mountain snow will become widespread and heavier Friday night through early Saturday morning. However, a dry slot of air could limit rain for the Rio Grande Valley by Saturday morning. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will stick around through the day Saturday before ending late Saturday night. The northern mountains are under a Winter Storm Watch where up to 12″ of snow is possible. Some light to moderate snow may also develop in western parts of the state, which could lead to some icy spots there on Saturday.

Drier air begins moving in by Sunday morning, but a few flurries are possible in northeast parts of New Mexico. For the rest of the state, winds will shift to out of the north and will draw down much colder air. This will leave high temperatures on Christmas Day much cooler than average, but skies will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Quiet weather will stick around next week with a gradual warming trend starting next Tuesday. Temperatures will be back to around average again by the middle of the week with a quiet end of the year likely too.