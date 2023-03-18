Good Saturday morning everyone! Heading out the door today, you’ll need those winter coats! Wind chills are in the middle to upper teens throughout the northern half of the state. Across the board today, high temps will struggle greatly again. We’ll be more than 20° below average for mid March with highs in the middle 40s for the ABQ metro, the lower 50s for Roswell, and upper 30s for Santa Fe under mostly cloudy skies. Some leftover rain/snow showers continue far south earlier Saturday, while some scattered PM snow showers develop in the Sangre de Cristo. Clouds eventually break up overnight tonight into Sunday morning briefly before the next wave of moisture arrives late Sunday night into Monday.

Highs on Sunday will warm a few degrees with partly cloudy skies. Our winds begin turning around from the south which will help begin a very slow warmup through midweek. Later Sunday more clouds increase from west to east with snow showers developing over the higher terrain west. The Monday AM commute could be a slick one for Gallup and Grants, so allow some extra time in your travels. Scattered afternoon rain showers are expected for the ABQ metro pretty much each day Monday through Wednesday. Also early week, our stronger wind gusts will return each afternoon as well ranging between 30-50 mph. The only day our temps will be near average will be Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front.