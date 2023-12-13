Scattered rain showers are pushing north through eastern New Mexico Wednesday morning. There is also fog and drizzle across the plains. Light snow will be possible in the northern mountains this morning. The Metro may see light sprinkles this morning, but there is a better chance for isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Widespread rain and snow will build northward in the east plains and northern NM throughout the day. Wintry mix and freezing rain will be possible from the central highlands to Union County. Roads will become snow-covered and slick, with low visibility in the northeast highlands and northern mountains by this afternoon and evening.

The snow and rain showers will continue for central, northern and eastern NM through tonight and Thursday. The Four Corners and western high terrain will only see light, isolated showers. Precipitation will end from west to east on Thursday, exiting eastern NM by the late evening hours.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect from today through late Thursday night. Travel will become difficult and even impossible along I-25 between Las Vegas and Raton Pass Wednesday evening through Friday morning.