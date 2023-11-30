It’s been a busy morning across the state as a storm system arrived overnight. It brought snow from Gallup to Union County in the higher elevations, but with temperatures too warm in the metro it’s just been rain. Farther east and north on the highways, near freezing temperatures will continue these tricky travel conditions. Santa Fe continues to see snow this afternoon, with most of the activity expected to wrap up around 6 PM.

Isolated snow showers are possible across western New Mexico this evening while the rest of the state sees a brief break in the action. Overnight heavier snow will move into the Four Corners and Northern Mountains, potentially even bringing snow to the middle parts of the Central Mountain Chain. By later tomorrow morning there will be another brief break for most, before our final storm arrives Friday afternoon. Isolated rain and snow and snow showers will develop west and push east throughout Friday afternoon and evening. Rounds of rain and snow are expected across the northern half of the state throughout the evening before drying out into Satuday.

Drier conditions will arrive Saturday afternoon and continue throughout the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will remain below average into early next week, but gradually warm from Saturday. Breezy conditions will arrive this weekend as well along with the dry and cool air.