Thursday morning is wet and snowy across the state. Scattered rain showers are coming down in the middle Rio Grande Valley and east plains, while heavy snow has been coming down in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, northern mountains, northwest highlands and west-central New Mexico. Difficult driving conditions are being reported in the East Mountains, Santa Fe area, Cuba area and Gallup to Grants. Scattered rain and snow will continue to worsen the road conditions throughout the morning and midday. Lighter, spottier rain and mountain snow are expected through the afternoon and evening.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect for much of central, northern and western New Mexico through Saturday morning. Another storm will bring additional light snow and spotty rain showers to northwest NM Thursday night through Friday morning. Light, scattered showers will continue Friday in central and northern NM.