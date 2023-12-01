Snow showers are moving east across northern and western New Mexico Friday morning, but showers will be much lighter than on Thursday morning. Roads may still be slick in areas that saw snowfall on Thursday. We will see scattered snow and rain showers across New Mexico Friday, with drier skies east of the Pecos River Valley. Snow will mainly be in the northern, central and western mountains, while the middle Rio Grande Valley will see rain, as well as eastern NM. The most widespread precipitation will be during the afternoon. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in effect until 6 AM Saturday morning. An additional one to three inches will fall throughout today and tonight below 7,500 feet, and three to six additional inches above 7,500 feet.

The storm will move out on Saturday, but another storm in Colorado could keep light showers going in the far northern mountains. The rest of the state will be chilly, sunny and breezy Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be gusty in eastern NM both days, with wind gusts up to 45 mph. The Metro and rest of the state will see wind gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph.