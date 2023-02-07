NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in the mountains and highlands this afternoon, with rain showers in the lower Rio Grande Valley and east plains. Precipitation will continue through tonight.

There are winter weather advisories in effect for the southern Sangre de Cristo, Sandia/Manzano and northern Sacramento Mountains, along with with southwest mountains and west-central mountains until 6 p.m. Accumulations will be enough in the mountains to cause difficult driving, around 1-3″ with 2-6″ above 7,500 ft. I-40 between Albuquerque and Gallup will see some of the most difficult driving conditions. Most low elevation spots will only see a trace to one inch. Temperatures will stay very chilly today, and much colder than yesterday.

The storm will move out overnight, and we could wake up to patchy fog in central New Mexico. Skies will be sunnier, and temperatures will warm up on Wednesday. However, another cold front will move in on Thursday. That next system will only bring light snow to far northeast NM, while the rest of the state will be breezy and chillier as the storm passes.