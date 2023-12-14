NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain continues this morning in central and northern New Mexico. Snow is mainly north of I-40, and in the mountains, while rain has been coming down in the Metro and the far eastern plains. There is a chance for wintry mix throughout the morning commute in Albuquerque, along with snow and mix east of the Sandia’s. Snow and rain showers will continue through the afternoon. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in effect until 2 AM tonight. Roads will worsen throughout the morning and midday.

As the storm tracks east, the precipitation will end from west to east across the state. Thunderstorms will be possible in southeast NM throughout the afternoon and evening, along with heavy, wet snow in the northeast highlands and east-central plains. The precipitation will move out of the state to Texas late tonight. Fog will be possible in the state for the Friday morning commute.