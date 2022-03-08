

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm will bring widespread snowfall to New Mexico Thursday through Friday morning. Bitterly cold air will also arrive with this storm system.

Winder weather returns Wednesday afternoon, especially in eastern New Mexico, will help to bring in warmer temperatures. However, high temperatures will still be slightly below average. Snow will begin to move into the northern mountains and southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon ahead of an approaching winter storm.

Winter weather will move into northwestern New Mexico and the northern mountains Thursday afternoon as a storm system moves into the state. Bitterly cold temperatures will move in behind this storm system too. As it moves south across the state Thursday night, snow levels will drop to valley floors and bring widespread snowfall to the state. Snow will continue through Friday morning, especially in eastern and southern parts of the state before coming to an end by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be bitterly cold on Friday. Wind will make it feel even colder. Travel impacts are likely across a large area of the state Friday morning.

Warmer weather begins to return to New Mexico this weekend with a quick warm-up in store. Highs will already climb back to near or above-average Sunday afternoon with more spring-like warmth by early next week.