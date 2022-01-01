Snow and arctic temperatures to kick off 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy New Year everyone! We’re seeing the coldest air of the season arrive from the northeast as wind chills are subzero for Clayton and Raton. We’re also seeing our last wave of moisture move in from the southwest. This will mainly mean snow for everyone as temps crash. So expect another few inches for the Continental Divide and a dusting up to an inch for the ABQ foothills. Drive carefully this morning as road conditions are slick regardless of where you are.

The wind will become the bigger story this afternoon through Saturday night. We’ll see sustained winds 25-40 mph with isolated gusts close to 50 mph. So this won’t help those wind chills later this evening. Meanwhile, the snow tapers off this afternoon as skies turn mainly clear and frigid!

Sunday morning will feature the coldest temps since last February as spots north crash below 0. The ABQ metro area will dip into the lower to middle teens, so bundle up! Highs won’t rebound too much either as we’ll remain around 10-15° below average. But by Monday, we’ll begin entering a different weather pattern. High pressure will slowly arrive breaking the stormy streak across the southwest. So we’ll eventually rebound into the lower 50s later in the week.