Smoky conditions continue Tuesday as temperatures climb

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a very smoky morning across the Rio Grande Valley and northwest quadrant of the state. Air quality is unhealthy for everyone in the Albuquerque metro and unhealthy for sensitive groups for the rest of central and northwest NM. Smoke has settled because of light winds, but it will be dispersed and pushed northeast throughout the day as the winds pick up more.

Temperatures will be very hot, with highs in the upper 80s, 90s, and 100s. Take breaks from the heat and stay hydrated this afternoon! The heat stays through the weekend. No rain is in the forecast until Saturday. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. for southwest Colorado due to high fire danger.