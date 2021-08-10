Smoke clears but showers and storms return

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is partly to mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms in far southern New Mexico. The wildfire smoke has mostly cleared, and the air quality is good.

Moisture moves into the state Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will move from south to northeast across the state, mostly south of I-40, the east plains and northeast highlands. The metro will have a chance for a few showers or storms this afternoon and evening. The driest areas will be the Four Corners and northern mountains.