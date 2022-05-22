Wind gusts are thankfully calming down tonight as our wind speeds go southerly for most of central New Mexico. This is bringing some smoke into Albuquerque where we have an air quality alert. So stay indoors if you’re sensitive to smoke. We at least have some moisture in place everywhere east of the continental divide. But at least we won’t have a strong canyon wind tonight, unlike yesterday which brought 55-60 mph gusts into the metro. Our high temperatures were noticeably cooler as well dropping a solid 5-15° across central New Mexico. East of the mountains also saw their fair share of low level clouds and fog to start the day. Expect some scattered light showers for the northern mountains tonight as well with just enough lift and instability. Lows Monday morning won’t be quite as cold as this morning with more clouds in place.

Temps will warm a few degrees Monday but overall remain slightly below average for late May, especially east. This is where we’ll see scattered afternoon storms as well. Some of these storms could be strong to severe across southeast NM where hail and damaging winds are possible. Then Tuesday afternoon another disturbance in the Intermountain West moves over us. This provides enough wind shear and moisture for more severe afternoon storms for eastern NM even providing flash flooding in spots. This could be a concern over the burn scars. Highs will remain in the lower 80s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho, lower 70s for Santa Fe and middle 80s for Roswell. We’ll heat up dramatically again Thursday into next weekend with more 90s returning for the metro. Unfortunately, the high wind and critical fire danger will also be returning for Memorial Day weekend.