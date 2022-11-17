NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and clear, but very cold. Temperatures are colder than Wednesday morning, with temperatures sitting in the single digits and teens in the northwest and north-central New Mexico, and twenties for the rest of the state. It will be another cool day, but temperatures will be up to ten degrees warmer than yesterday, especially in the eastern plains.

Downslope warming over the central mountains will allow temps to climb for one day, but an arctic cold front will arrive Thursday night. Light snow, fog and freezing drizzle will be possible in eastern New Mexico on Friday morning, during the commute. This could lead to dangerous travel conditions. Temperatures will stay very cold throughout Friday, even near-record cold.