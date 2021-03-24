Slow warming trend after a potent winter storm



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is tapering off tonight across New Mexico. Heavy snow and damaging winds moved in this morning across the state as a potent winter storm system moved in. Snow, rain and thunderstorms will taper off through this evening, giving way to quieter conditions by Thursday morning, but much colder temperatures in the morning.

A gradual warming trend commences Thursday and lasts through next week, eventually bringing much warmer temperatures by Monday.

A storm system that will pass through Colorado will bring snow to some in the northern mountains and southern Colorado Thursday and Friday. There also remains great uncertainty in another potential storm this weekend.