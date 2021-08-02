Slow-moving storms bring flooding threat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are some showers in the Four Corners, west mountains, Metro and the lower Rio Grande Valley Monday morning. Showers have popped up thanks to a cold front moving through the state. The rain should dissipate throughout the morning, and more afternoon and evening storms will develop this afternoon and evening.

The PM storms will pop up over the mountains, slowly moving southeast. Some of the storms may be nearly stationary, dropping heavy rain, and bringing the threat of flash flooding. A flash flood watch will be in effect for the northern and western mountains from noon until late tonight. The Rio Grande Valley will have a chance for isolated storms during the afternoon, but rain will likely hold off until the evening for the Metro area. Temperatures will be cooler than normal today through Wednesday.