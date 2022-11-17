Yesterday was cold, but today will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday to the west, anywhere from 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday to the east brought by downslope warming. The ‘warmth’ will not last much longer than the afternoon thanks to a backdoor cold front that will arrive later tonight.

The cold front will bring a significant Arctic chill across the state, with the potential for record breaking temperatures across the northeast. High’s in some locations may not even get out of the 20s by peak daytime heating hours. Further south, high temperatures will be around 10-20 degrees below average. A lot more cloud coverage is expected as well.

By the weekend, more sunshine and calmer conditions will be upon us. Temperatures will also warm a bit over the weekend, and even more into early next week. Much drier and warmer conditions are expected to finish out the month of November.