Tuesday morning is off to a frigid start. Temperatures are in the single digits, teens and twenties for most of the state. Skies are clear, and high clouds will move in from the southwest throughout the day. Temperatures will stay cool in the Rio Grande Valley and west today, but warmer in the east plains. Highs will climb into the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer for all of New Mexico, yet temperatures will still be cooler than normal.

The next storm will arrive Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The storm will bring snow and rain to the state. Snow will mainly accumulate in the mountains, with rain, mix and snow in the lower elevations. Two more disturbances will follow the first storm, bringing more snow and rain chances through the weekend.