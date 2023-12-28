Thursday morning is frigid across New Mexico, especially in the north, where lows are in the teens. High clouds are moving into western NM and will stay along and west of I-25 today, leaving eastern and northern NM clear. Winds will be breezy from the north, with the highest gusts in northeast NM, up to around 35 mph. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The weather is staying quiet through New Years, thanks to a high pressure ridge. The next storm will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing chances for rain and light snow to the state.