NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shower and thunderstorm action will continue through this afternoon, but there is not as much moisture in the air to drop a lot of rainfall. Still, especially closer to the southern half of the state, flooding does remain a concern. There is a flash flood watch in effect through late tonight for the northern part of the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila.

The northern part of the state is seeing a bit of drier air working its way into the area, decreasing the coverage of shower and thunderstorm potential into later this afternoon and evening. The dry air may even stick around north of I-40 through Friday afternoon, before significant amounts of monsoon moisture surge across the state by Friday night. Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected overnight Friday and into Saturday.

This ample moisture will stick around through the weekend, with widespread to numerous storms expected Friday through Sunday. Saturday, however, will see the heaviest rainfall, most widespread moisture, strongest storms, and thickest cloud cover. The thick cloud coverage will keep temperatures 5-15 degrees below average across the state Saturday. Everybody will need to grab an umbrella (or a rain jacket) for any outdoor plans.