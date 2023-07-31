High pressure that’s been blocking a majority of monsoon moisture away from the state will finally push east this week. Today there is going to be slightly better coverage of afternoon mountain showers and storms, along and west of the Central Mountain Chain. Still, it’s not going to be the ample moisture we expect this time of year, just scattered mountain storms with isolated spotty storms pushing into the lower elevations.

By tomorrow, high pressure with have pushed slightly east. This circulation will allow the most monsoon moisture that the state has observed all season to be ushered north into New Mexico starting Tuesday. More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected statewide, not just over the mountains. This will bring many locations, Albuquerque included, the first measurable rainfall so far this monsoon.

Monsoon moisture will continue to be drawn up into New Mexico through Wednesday. This will allow similar widespread scattered storms to continue Wednesday afternoon as well. By Thursday, monsoon moisture will quickly be soured by dry air invading the state from the west. Unfortunately the dry air will decrease rain chances through the late weekend and into the weekend. More near record heat and dry air will return into mid August. Enjoy the slightly cooler and wetter week while it lasts.