Wednesday morning is cold across the state, with temperatures mostly in the single digits, teens and twenties. Breezes in eastern New Mexico will make temperatures feel even colder. Wind chills are in the negatives and single digits for most of northern and east-central NM.

Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the 40s, 50s and 60s for central and southern NM. Winds will be breezy up to around 35 mph for areas east of the central mountain chain. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry.

Snow will start moving into southwest Colorado late Wednesday evening. The snow will move into northern and western NM on Thursday, leading to snow covered roads throughout the morning commute. Rain and snow will spread east across the Rio Grande Valley, central and southern mountains by mid-morning through the afternoon. Scattered snow and rain will end by Thursday night. Accumulations will be around a dusting to three inches, with higher amounts of four to ten inches in the northern mountains. Winds will be extreme in southern NM, where wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect all day due to 55 to 70 mph wind gusts.