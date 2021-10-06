Slight chance of showers on Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will build in over the next two days leading to warmer temperatures and plenty of cloud cover. By the weekend, an increasingly impressive storm will move into New Mexico.
