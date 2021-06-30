Slight break in the rain, more storms return by the end of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A slight break in the widespread rain is on the way, but an increase in moisture and instability will lead to more storm chances through the weekend.

More rain is falling today across New Mexico as moisture streams in from the south. Another round of rain and storms is expected for some this afternoon, especially where there are breaks in the clouds. High pressure will move across the state Thursday and will put a slight cap on storms, limiting the coverage tomorrow afternoon.

A cold front will slide into the state Thursday night and will bring storms along the front through Friday morning across eastern New Mexico. This front will also bring even more moisture into the state for the weekend. This will produce more daily, afternoon showers and storms across New Mexico into next week as the monsoon moisture continues.