Skies turning partly cloudy overnight

It was more of the same for our Sunday…scattered showers and storms! Many areas across the state received at least something this weekend. It’ll help alleviate the drought conditions even more. We’re seeing a weakening trend to all storms this evening. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy by midnight with all rain ending. But we’ll maintain high humidity through the beginning of the week.

To kick off the week, we’ll start where we left off Sunday. There’ll be more afternoon showers and storms for the central and western parts of New Mexico with drier and hotter conditions east. High pressure continues strengthening near Kansas which will send us some drier air later in the week. This means temperatures will trend upward into the 90s to close July. So better pool days are ahead.