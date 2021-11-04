Skies remain sunny as temperatures begin warming

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sunny skies will be the main feature of our weather story beginning today and lasting through the weekend. Our storm system, which brought clouds and much cooler temperatures, is moving into Oklahoma this afternoon taking the clouds and cooler numbers with it. High pressure slowly builds across the southwest Friday. This will give us a warming trend with the highest temperatures east of the mountains. Eastern New Mexico by Saturday will even break 80 degrees! What a turnaround from earlier this week. For Albuquerque, we’ll also start our warming trend. Highs will hover near average to a couple degrees above Thursday and end 10 degrees above Sunday.

Some clouds begin increasing Monday ahead of another storm system to our north. It looks like we’ll stay dry, however, as temperatures trend cooler mid-next week. We’ll also turn breezier especially for eastern NM once again. We’ll continue our search for rain through the middle of November…