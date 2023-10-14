NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It has been another gorgeous day across the state with plenty of sunshine. We saw high cirrus clouds move out of the region just in time for the Annular Solar Eclipse earlier.

As we head through the rest of the weekend, temperatures will be chilly once again tonight with mostly clear skies, making way for a beautiful last day of Balloon Fiesta. Mass Ascension looks very promising with calm winds and the possibility of one more box pattern in the morning.

Dry and warming conditions make their way through the state next week with a ridge of high pressure building early in the week.