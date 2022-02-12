We have a lot going on this weekend with the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day celebrations. There’ll be no impacts from the weather thankfully from this point on. Early Saturday we had snow across eastern New Mexico after a strong cold front passed. This helped drop temperatures well below average east of the mountains and a few degrees below for the rest of us. Albuquerque climbed to 47° Saturday after a balmy 61° Friday. Santa Rosa and Las Vegas only made 38°. Stronger canyon winds died down later in the morning. Now this evening we’re looking at clearing skies and chilly temperatures. Waking up Sunday morning, you’ll need those extra layers as winds continue strengthening for the northeast. Gusts will reach 30 mph for this side of the state. But we’ll also warm up nicely under sunny skies.

The warming trend begins Sunday and culminates Tuesday with temperatures 10-15° above average! Valentine’s Day will be quiet and sunny as well with highs breaking 60° in the ABQ metro area and 70s east. Downsloping wind gusts 20-30 mph will allow for these warm temps east of the mountains. It’ll be a great day for the couple’s hike. Come Tuesday very strong southwesterly winds roar through the state. Gusts will top 40-50 mph ahead of a pattern change Wednesday and Thursday. A strong trough moves into the southwest bringing mountain snow/valley rain showers at this time.