NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures were much colder across eastern NM Sunday thanks to a backdoor cold front. It brought some very light snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and some lighter snow showers for the Sandia. For most of central NM, temps were similar to Saturday but felt colder due to some stronger winds. Canyon winds are still a factor for the metro this evening with gusts 20-25 mph. The clouds continue moving far south and clearing for the rest of us as dry air returns. Monday will start clear and cold once again. It’s something we’ve seen often this month so far. Nighttime lows are averaging around 12° below normal this month! We’ll continue that trend Monday. We’ll continue with below-average highs as well, ranging 10° below average across the state under full sunshine.

Tuesday will be the day we get back near 50° for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. Stronger winds will help us mix the air and lift temps into the middle 60s east of the mountains. Wednesday will be quite similar with mainly sunny skies and the warmest conditions east. For the rest of the state, we’ll warm more slowly for Gallup and Farmington. Highs midweek will reach into the lower 50s with winds increasing ahead of another backdoor front late Wednesday into Thursday.