Skies clearing this evening, turning cold

Eric's Saturday night forecast

Scattered showers have ended across all parts of New Mexico this evening. The winds have calmed down considerably as well. Low pressure continues moving east tonight, so we’ll be quite cold and clear.

Then Sunday we’ll begin our significant warming trend as high pressure builds back in bringing us warm and dry conditions through Tuesday. We’ll warm back above average, for the first time in five days, as highs crack the 70 degree mark with very windy conditions.

The next storm system will be dry. It’ll cross later Tuesday afternoon and evening. But we can expect a good 20-30 degree temperature plunge as well as some wind gusts ranging 40-50+ mph.

