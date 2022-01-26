NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finally, some snow to talk about, for most of northern and central New Mexico anyways. The ski resorts picked up 3-6″ of fresh powder, while some lower elevations east of the mountains picked up 1-3″. Some freezing rain/drizzle also created some slick roadways across eastern NM.

All precipitation is ending now as skies turn mostly sunny from west to east. But bundle up as temperatures will be quite frigid this afternoon. Highs will fall 10-20° below average for late January. We’ll keep the cold temperatures around for the rest of the week before warming up. For the time being, we have one more weaker storm in the mix for us Thursday evening, which will bring another couple of inches of snow to the northern mountains.

Our pattern breaks by Friday into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure moves into the Four Corners giving us clear skies and warming temperatures, especially east of the central mountains. We’ll be looking at temperatures returning to the lower to middle 50s for the Albuquerque metro area and 60s east. By Sunday, another quick piece of energy moves into southern New Mexico. Very light rain showers will be in the forecast then. Winds will begin increasing Monday and Tuesday ahead of a more active weather pattern. We could see more rain and snow potential mid-next week as a trough develops across the southwest.