Skies clearing from the west as bitter temps arrive

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This will be a memorable New Year’s Day weather-wise. A powerful storm is exiting the region now. We’re still seeing light to moderate snow across eastern New Mexico as winter weather advisories remain in effect until 8:00 p.m. Expect another quick inch of snow or so. This will create hazardous driving conditions over I-40 near Santa Rosa to Tucumcari reducing visibility. Skies will continue clearing as arctic air pushes in from the north. We’ll also see winds calm down, dramatically dropping temps below freezing and below 0 for the north! Wind chills Sunday morning will be anywhere from 5-15° below 0. So bundle up if our early Sunday morning.

High pressure will begin building from the south early next week. This will give the Land of Enchantment sunny skies and a return to average temps beyond Monday. We’ll even crack 50° in ABQ by Tuesday. So much of the first week of 2022 remains very quiet. Eastern New Mexico will see a dry, backdoor cold front midweek dropping temps once again.