Skies clearing as temperatures cool quickly tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern New Mexico is finally seeing some clearing after a rather persistent cloud deck overhead Sunday. This was in part due to the temperature change as the cold front passed earlier this morning. Our highs were knocked down anywhere from 7-12° or so across the state, as ABQ climbed to 57°, Roswell 60°, and Santa Fe 53° for afternoon highs. We’ll cool pretty quickly tonight as skies are clear and winds relax.

As we kick off Thanksgiving week, we’re looking warm and sunny as high-pressure nudges in briefly. We’ll see temps warm a few degrees before a trough opens up across the desert southwest. This will finally give us rain and snow showers for northwest and northern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

A few inches of snow are expected above 7,000 ft for the southern edge of the Rockies. Otherwise, most of this will fall as rain which could accumulate anywhere from 0.25″ up to 0.50″ across the northwest. Skies begin clearing later Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day as another cold front marches through. This will give us a very chilly, but dry Turkey Day. You may need to pack the winter coats to grandma’s this year! Temperatures slowly rebound later this week into next weekend as skies remain sunny for central and northern NM.