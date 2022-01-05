Single digit and below-zero wind chills arrive for some Thursday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front will move through eastern New Mexico overnight bringing much colder weather for Thursday.

Strong winds have picked up this evening across the the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east slopes down to the Clines Corners area. Winds will begin to die down through Thursday morning. A backdoor cold front will drive south across eastern New Mexico overnight bringing cold temperatures to start the day Thursday, along with wind chills in the single digits and single digits below zero.

High temperatures will stay below average Thursday afternoon across eastern New Mexico while the western half of the state will hang onto very mild temperatures. Westerly winds return to eastern New Mexico Friday warming temperatures very quickly by the afternoon thanks to downslope warming from the central mountain chain. High temperatures will climb to as much as 20° above average Friday afternoon. The entire state will hang onto above-average warmth into Saturday before a cold front sweeps in from the west Saturday night cooling off temperatures once again for Sunday.

There is more uncertainty in the forecast early next week as moisture will be drawn up from the southwest into New Mexico beginning Monday. The biggest question is what happens after that. If a storm system can make its way into the state Tuesday into Wednesday, we will be looking at the potential for rain and snow chances to return to parts of the state.