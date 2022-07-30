More widespread rain continues to flood several parts of New Mexico. Rio Rancho and Albuquerque’s westside this time joined the long list of flash flooding as they collected around 1.3″ of rain in less than an hour flooding some roadways. Flash flooding warnings finally expired, but not before heavy downpours dumped between 3.5″- 4.5″ of rain. The Jemez, near the Cerro Pelado burn scar, recorded more than 2.5″ of rain! Avoid low lying areas since these rainfall amounts are life threatening. The heavier rain pushed into northeast NM sending more than 4″ to parts of Union and Harding counties. For the metro area, skies will remain mainly cloudy. Isolated storms continue for southern NM into early Sunday morning.

Sunday, we’ll still see fairly widespread storm coverage, although not quite as heavy as Friday/Saturday. So the flash flood threat will be lower across central NM. Temperatures will be quite warm south with highs in the 90s. The RGV will hit into the upper 80s and northern New Mexico will reach the lower 80s. But as we go into next week, we’ll begin drying out somewhat. We’ll still see storms, primarily in the mountains, but they won’t be as widespread or as impactful. Albuquerque will heat up into the lower 90s next week due to the drier conditions. Late next week, another surge of moisture arrives over western New Mexico bringing heavy rain back to the area.