Showers, storms expected Wednesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, and milder for Albuquerque and south. Skies are mostly dry, with just a couple of light showers ending in Lea, Roosevelt, Curry, and Quay counties. The morning and midday will be sunny and dry, but showers and storms will start popping up after noon in the mountain terrain.

Rain and storms will move south and southeast off of the mountains, into the lower terrain during the afternoon and evening. A couple of strong or severe storms will be possible east of the central mountain chain during that time. The main threats will be hail, strong wind, and heavy downpours. The Metro and Santa Fe will have a chance for a couple of mid-afternoon showers or thunderstorms.