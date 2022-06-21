NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moderate and heavy rainfall is streaming across eastern New Mexico for the morning commute. The rain is coming in from the south, moving north/northeast. Rain is expected to accumulate the most on the east side of the state today, with more isolated showers and storms in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico. However, the moisture plume will shift west overnight through Wednesday. This means that the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will have a better chance for widespread showers and storms tonight through Wednesday.

Flash flooding will be possible, especially around the wildfire burn scars, drainages, arroyos, urban areas, and hilly/mountainous terrain. Never drive through flood waters, “turn around, don’t drown”. If you live near burn scars, it will be important to watch the storm activity closely today, and have warning notifications set up on your phone.