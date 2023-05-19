NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered rain showers are moving across the west mountains, central New Mexico and the east plains this morning. Light showers will continue throughout the morning commute, and more storms will pop up throughout the morning, continuing throughout the day.

It is going to be a wet day for the top two-thirds of the state today. The southwest and south-central part of the state will stay the driest. Flood watches are in effect for the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez and Sacramento Mountains, where burn scar flooding is expected, and other flash flooding will be possible. There is a slight chance of flash flooding throughout the rest of the state as well. The southeast plains may see some stronger thunderstorms this evening, with damaging wind and hail.

Saturday will be drier during the morning through the afternoon, with typical monsoon storms popping up in the mountains by the early afternoon, and moving east/northeast into the valley and plains by the late afternoon and evening. Storms will become a bit more isolated on Sunday, as drier air moves into the state.