Overall our state enjoyed fairly decent storm coverage Saturday with more than half the state seeing rainfall. Storms broke out across the metro as well bringing many lighter rain to the city. But that wasn’t the case in the mountains. More torrential rainfall produced localized flash flooding near the burn cars. Slow storm motion produced another quick inch of rain into the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez. The storms will continue moving northward through the evening brining some locally heavy rainfall to parts of Torrance and Socorro counties. Showers will be slow to wane tonight with all the moisture in the air. Skies become mainly cloudy overnight with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will fall in the upper 60s.

Sunday will feature even more widespread rain for the same areas. Outdoor plans may be in jeopardy especially later afternoon. Highs will begin cooling a few degrees with more storms in the forecast. So the RGV will approach 90°, Roswell will rise to the upper 90s, and Santa Fe will be in the middle 80s. The southeast corner of the state will stay dry once again. The Gila will see scattered storms, but the heaviest rain will fall over west-central NM from the Jemez southward into Socorro. Our healthy monsoon pattern continues into next week with activity focused over central New Mexico early to mid week. Late week the rain shifts farther west near the Continental Divide. Our high temperatures will slowly trend higher at this time.