Showers pushing west this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We continue to see a soggy forecast through our weekend especially for western and central New Mexico. Heavier rain fell this afternoon across Santa Fe, Grants, and Silver City.

Most of these thankfully were non-severe as our area of low pressure continues moving into Arizona. This means the heaviest of the rain will be moving out. However, there is plenty of moisture left over to supply daily afternoon storms through Tuesday across the central mountains and point west.

Our temperatures will be on the cooler side of average for the weekend but steadily warming back up into next week. We’ll tap into some drier air from the east as well. This means for those eastern plains, we’ll stay hot and relatively drier. Our high temperatures will spring into the 90s once again with this influx of drier air.