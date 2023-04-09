Happy Easter everyone! It sure feels like spring with much milder temperatures this morning. Far eastern NM is seeing some lighter showers push into Texas. Tucumcari received some measurable rainfall. There’s still some slight shower chances for the east later this afternoon into Monday morning thanks to southeasterly winds. For the west, we’ll see sunny skies and warm temps with highs in the upper 60s. Over central NM, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s. Eastern NM will see more clouds, but still have a warm Easter with highs in the lower 70s. It’ll still be great weather to have those outdoor egg hunts and picnics.

A ridge of high pressure builds into the state Monday into Tuesday, allowing temperatures to soar into the lower 80s for the Rio Grande Valley. It’ll be the warmest weather so far this year. The winds begin strengthening midweek ahead of our next scraper storm. Impacts will be much less widespread and severe than this week’s storm however. Temperatures cool off closer to average later in the forecast, with highs in the middle to upper 60s across central New Mexico. Rain chances also increase by Friday for the northern mountain zones.