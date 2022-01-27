NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light snow and rain showers continue quickly pushing their way into central New Mexico tonight. Light fog and drizzle are possible near the foothills before drier, colder air arrives overnight. Strong winds will help usher in some arctic air from the north, setting up a frigid start to Friday. We’ll stay chilly with below-average daytime highs for late January under sunny skies. High temps will only be in the middle 40s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and stuck in the upper 30s for Santa Fe. Roswell will reach 50° but significantly warmer temperatures are on the horizon Saturday as high pressure moves into the state. We’ll return to above-average temps with more sunshine then as we rebound a solid 10-15°.

By Sunday a weak wave of energy will pass through southern NM, giving the Gila a chance to see some rain showers Sunday afternoon. We’ll begin seeing more wind Monday ahead of some active weather to kick off February. A trough of low pressure looks more likely across the west next week. This will for sure send more backdoor cold fronts through the east and keep temperatures in check midweek. Otherwise, snow chances look mainly confined to the mountains for now.