NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Friday everyone! Scattered showers continue racing across northern New Mexico late Friday morning/early afternoon. Earlier this morning, light snow showers hit the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains with little accumulation. Drier air is now pushing its way in as the center of the storm pulls away. Expect some locally heavy downpours for northeast NM Friday afternoon. The high wind gusts on the backside of the storm will have a much bigger impact than the rain. Widespread wind gusts of 35-45 mph are expected later Friday afternoon especially for the central highlands east of the Sandia. Skies will clear from west to east later this afternoon and evening. Wind speeds will also calm down considerably overnight, giving way for a rather cool overnight.

Highs Friday will top out in the middle 60s for the RGV and upper 70s for southeast NM. Santa Fe will reach the upper 50s. So this is a few degrees below average. But this trend breaks Saturday as highs warm 5-10°. Perfect weather is in store the Albuquerque metro area with highs in the middle 70s with full sunshine. Enjoy the day with calmer wind speeds because these will be few and far between. However, wind gusts already strengthen Saturday evening for eastern NM. Sunday we’ll see increasing cloudiness with a windy afternoon ahead of a backdoor cold front. We’ll see more scattered showers across the north later Sunday into Monday. Temps cool 5-10° heading into our Monday. But our windy weather will return with a vengeance mid next week with more storms. We stay dry however.