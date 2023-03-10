More spring weather continued Friday all across New Mexico with temperatures rising near 70° in Albuquerque and lower 80s in Roswell. Even Santa Fe climbed aboard the warmer temps with a 65° high. This is the warmest temperature since November 9. Our mild temperatures continue Saturday with highs in the upper 60s for the ABQ metro, but we’ll lose around 5° statewide as the storm arrives. It’ll pack higher wind gusts 50-60+ mph east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and provide an overall windy day around New Mexico. Rain and snow showers begin spilling into the northern mountains overnight. Snow levels will remain fairly high so totals aren’t going to be impressive in New Mexico. But the San Juan Mountains in Colorado will pick up 1-2′ of snow!

The showers continue through earlier Sunday as temperatures cool several degrees once again. We’ll have a backdoor cold front cross northeastern NM later Sunday. So the coolest temps will be found over Raton, Clayton, and Las Vegas. We’ll get some moisture however, to squash the higher fire danger Saturday. It’ll still be breezy Sunday afternoon, but not as windy as Saturday. Our pattern then quiets down for a couple days early week before our the next storm tracks through New Mexico Wednesday into Thursday. This one looks to provide better moisture so far!