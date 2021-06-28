Showers move slowly into New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The morning commute is dry in the metro, but there are slow-moving showers and thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor from around Santa Fe to Raton, as well as heavy rain from around Roswell to the lower Rio Grande Valley. More rain will develop through the day, moving north and northwest. Heavy and slow-moving storms will stay widespread across southern and eastern New Mexico Monday. The Metro may see some showers by late morning and afternoon.

Flash flooding will be a possibility, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of southern NM until late tonight. Rain will be more isolated for areas north of I-40. Burn scar areas will also face a high threat for flash flooding.

Temperatures will stay cool today due to the clouds and rain. Albuquerque will only warm into the low 70s, making for a record cool day. Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday, eventually warming back into the 80s by Thursday.